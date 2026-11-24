ESPN is pulling out all the stops for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026.

On Tuesday, ESPN announced an extensive slate of special programming and coverage leading up to this Saturday’s WWE premium live event at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Among the plans are appearances by CM Punk, Becky Lynch, Rey Mysterio and Royce Keys across various ESPN programs, a special Thanksgiving Day preview show, as well as original digital content featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock and Mysterio.

ESPN issued the following press release with all of the details:

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames streams Saturday, Nov. 28 exclusively on the ESPN App with ESPN Unlimited plan



* The Bloodline and The 946 collide in a blockbuster WarGames men’s match

* Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Bayley battle Fatal Influence, Jade Cargill and Michin in women’s WarGames match

* WWE icons The Rock and John Cena to attend star-studded event in Houston

* Team USA battles Team Mexico in traditional Survivor Series elimination match



WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will stream in the U.S. exclusively on the ESPN App on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. ET from Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. The Premium Live Event is available to fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan, either directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

One of WWE’s most anticipated events of the year, Survivor Series: WarGames will bring together an all-star lineup headlined by a WarGames showdown between The Bloodline and The 946, a traditional Survivor Series elimination match featuring Team USA against Team Mexico and appearances by WWE icons The Rock and John Cena.

In the men’s WarGames match, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns leads The Bloodline, featuring Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, into battle against The 946’s Royce Keys, Carmelo Hayes, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price and Cruz Montana.

Coverage on the ESPN App will include Countdown to Survivor Series: WarGames from 4-6 p.m. and the post-event show immediately following the conclusion of the Premium Live Event.

ESPN Studio Coverage

ESPN will spotlight Survivor Series: WarGames across its programming in the days leading up to the event, featuring appearances by WWE Superstars, personalities and broadcast talent. Coverage will include SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, Unsportsmanlike, The Rich Eisen Show, Ahora o Nunca, as well as ESPN Mexico’s SportsCenter and No-Contest Wrestling.

Scheduled appearances include CM Punk, Becky Lynch, Rey Mysterio, Royce Keys and Joe Tessitore, among others.

ESPN will also debut the 30-minute WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Special on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The preview show will spotlight the event’s biggest matches and storylines, with additional presentations airing across ESPN networks leading into Saturday’s Premium Live Event.

ESPN Social

ESPN Social will support Survivor Series: WarGames across platforms with original content, creator collaborations and real-time storytelling leading into the Premium Live Event.

Programming will include “The Art of the 619,” spotlighting Rey Mysterio ahead of the Team USA vs. Team Mexico traditional Survivor Series elimination match; original content featuring Roman Reigns inspired by the release of Grand Theft Auto; and a look back at The Rock’s most memorable WWE moments ahead of his appearance in Houston.

ESPN Social will also collaborate with GameRoomTheater and Houston-based creator Sketch on original content surrounding the event. On Saturday, ESPN Social will capture key moments and reactions from Houston, culminating with ESPN’s “Moment of the Night” title presentation.

ESPN.com

ESPN.com will feature historical perspective, previews, predictions and live analysis surrounding Survivor Series: WarGames.

Highlights include a look at three defining Survivor Series moments from The Rock’s career by Sean Coyle, as well as Coyle and Juliana Daddio’s ranking of the event’s top moments from the past 39 years. Greg Wyshynski will preview the matches and storylines fans need to know, while Coyle will provide key stats and notes for every match. ESPN’s WWE experts will also discuss the most anticipated matchups and offer bold predictions in a roundtable.

On Saturday, Sach Chandan will deliver live results and analysis, followed by a takeaways story examining the event’s biggest moments and what they mean heading into Wrestlepalooza.