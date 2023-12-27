ESPN.com published a list of Year End Awards for 2023 in the world of pro wrestling that included AEW and WWE. The winners are as follows:

Female wrestler of the year: Rhea Ripley, WWE

Male wrestler of the year: Cody Rhodes, WWE

Tag team of the year: FTR, AEW

Debut of the year: CM Punk, WWE

Breakthrough wrestler of the year: LA Knight, WWE

Promo artist of the year: MJF, AEW

Match of the year: Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay, AEW (Forbidden Door and Wrestle Kingdom)

Best PPV event of the year: WrestleMania 39, WWE

Best storyline of the year: The Bloodline 2.0, WWE