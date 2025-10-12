ESPN is back with their latest no-nonsense review, including a school letter grade, for the latest WWE premium live event.

Following the controversy surrounding the first review of a WWE PLE of the ESPN Era, the new home for WWE special events published an article on ESPN.com on Sunday that included a full review of the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth show from the RAC Arena on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

Andreas Hale, the same ESPN reporter who gave the WWE WrestlePalooza a C school letter grade for the historic debut WWE on ESPN premium live event from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. back on September 20, was back with his match-by-match breakdown and grades for the WWE in Australia offering from this weekend.

In his full review on the site, the best match on the show according to Hale was the John Cena vs. AJ Styles bout, which he gave an A, while the worst match in his opinion was the WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship showdown between WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, which he gave a C-.

Hale also gave a poor review to the Australian Street Fight between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed, with a C school letter grade for the bout that saw “The Original Tribal Chief” suffer only his second loss in singles competition in approximately five years.

The overall review and school letter grade for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth, which he scored a B, reads as follows:

WWE Crown Jewel final grade: B A show that stumbled out of the gate with a relatively tame street fight and a far too brief fight between women’s champions was rescued by an absolutely stellar match between Cena and Styles that put an excellent bookend to their rivalry. Rollins finally getting his comeuppance against Rhodes — by any means necessary — and the women’s tag match were both strong and anchored a memorable bounce-back for WWE after a middling Wrestlepalooza.

WWE Crown Jewel: Perth saw WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defeat Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in the main event to become the second-ever WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Champion. In the other Crown Jewel title tilt, the aforementioned Vaquer bested Stratton to earn the women’s title and ring. Cena beat Styles in one of his final matches on the year-long “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour, while Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defeated The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane in featured women’s tag-team action.

