Add yet another title to the mix.

ESPN and WWE are introducing another new championship, as the company released photos of a special WWE Championship title belt with the ESPN logo on it and announced it will be given out twice this coming weekend.

The industry leader in sports coverage, ESPN, announced on Thursday that they will be presenting the ESPN WWE Championship to the “Moment of the Night” winners for each night of the upcoming two-night WWE SummerSlam 2026 premium live event.

This is similar to fellow TKO companies UFC and Zuffa Boxing, who award cash bonuses to fighters for the best performances of the night at their fight events.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled to take place this weekend on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, live on the ESPN Unlimited app from the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.