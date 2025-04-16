As noted, episode four of Stephanie’s Places was released on ESPN+ on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
The episode features “Stone Cold” Steve Austin as the special guest, and includes footage of he and Stephanie McMahon racing together, in addition to the usual sit-down one-on-one discussion.
ESPN+ released the following to promote the new episode:
Episode 4 of Stephanie's Places Premieres Today on ESPN+, Featuring Steve Austin
In this week’s episode, Stephanie spends a day with Steve Austin at Broken Skull Ranch to learn about how he became ‘Stone Cold’ and life after the WWE. The two end their day with Stephanie experiencing Steve’s newest adventure: off-road racing.
Produced by Omaha Productions in partnership with ESPN and WWE, the 10-episode series follows WWE icon Stephanie McMahon as she explores the pockets of America that helped shape the journeys of some of the most famous names in WWE history.
New episodes debut Wednesdays on ESPN+ and will also be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ for Disney Bundle Trio subscribers.