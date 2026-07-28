ESPN issued the following:

WWE SummerSlam streams Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2 exclusively on the ESPN App with ESPN Unlimited plan

Extensive coverage across ESPN platforms leading into WWE’s biggest event of the summer

WWE SummerSlam will stream in the U.S. exclusively on the ESPN App on Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2, live from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Premium Live Event is available to fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan — either directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

SummerSlam begins at 6 p.m. ET on both nights and will feature some of WWE’s biggest stars competing in blockbuster championship matchups. World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns renews his rivalry with Seth Rollins in one of WWE’s most storied feuds, while newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk defends his title against Cody Rhodes in a highly anticipated showdown. The card will also feature a Hell in a Cell Match between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar, as the two powerhouses bring their bitter rivalry inside WWE’s most unforgiving structure.

Coverage on the ESPN App will also include Countdown to SummerSlam and the SummerSlam post-event show on both nights.

ESPN studio coverage

ESPN will deliver multi-platform coverage of SummerSlam throughout the week, featuring appearances by WWE Superstars and personalities across ESPN programming. Coverage will include SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, Unsportsmanlike, No-Contest Wrestling and additional ESPN platforms, with talent discussing the biggest storylines and matchups heading into SummerSlam. Joe Fortenbaugh will be on site in Minneapolis throughout the weekend, contributing analysis and coverage across ESPN platforms.

ESPN will also showcase a slate of original WWE programming throughout SummerSlam week, including the debut of the WWE SummerSlam Special on Tuesday, July 28, at 8 p.m. on ESPN, with additional airings throughout the week. Additionally, multiple presentations of What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes, featuring special guest Tom Brady, will air across ESPN and ESPN2 leading into SummerSlam weekend. On both Saturday and Sunday, ESPN will televise Countdown to SummerSlam from 3-6 p.m. ahead of each night of the Premium Live Event.

ESPN fan experiences

As part of ESPN’s broader SummerSlam weekend presence in Minneapolis, ESPN will deliver a series of immersive fan experiences designed to bring fans closer to WWE’s biggest event of the summer. Fans attending SummerSlam festivities will have the opportunity to experience the return of ESPN’s popular Top Rope Leap activation, allowing them to recreate their favorite WWE moments through interactive photo opportunities and customized digital content.

ESPN will also launch the Very Nice, Very Evil SummerSlam Freeze Tour, headlined by a custom ESPN- and WWE-branded roaming popsicle truck inspired by WWE Superstar Danhausen. The activation will make appearances throughout SummerSlam week, offering fans the chance to choose between “Very Nice” and “Very Evil” frozen treats, spin a custom flavor wheel and participate in interactive experiences inspired by Danhausen’s unique persona. The tour will make stops across Minneapolis and at the SummerSlam fan festival, further connecting fans with ESPN and WWE throughout the week.

Additionally, ESPN will introduce a custom ESPN championship title as part of its new “Moment of the Night” recognition, celebrating the most impactful performance, storyline or match moment from each WWE Premium Live Event. The title will also be incorporated into fan-facing content, creator integrations and on-site activations throughout SummerSlam weekend.

ESPN Social

ESPN Social will deliver multi-platform coverage of SummerSlam throughout the week, highlighted by real-time storytelling, Superstar integrations and fan-first content. Coverage will include matchup graphics, hype edits and social-first creative focused on SummerSlam’s marquee matches, including Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes and Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell. ESPN Social will provide real-time coverage throughout both nights of SummerSlam, incorporating key moments, reactions and behind-the-scenes content from Minneapolis.

Coverage will also include additional episodes of Highlights with Omar, featuring WWE Superstars throughout the SummerSlam campaign, as well as creator-led storytelling with the Haroon Twins. ESPN Social will support WWE marketing initiatives throughout the week, including coverage of the Very Nice, Very Evil SummerSlam Freeze Tour and ESPN’s new “Moment of the Night” presentation recognizing standout performances from each night of SummerSlam. ESPN Social’s presence will span live event coverage, talent collaborations and fan engagement across ESPN, SportsCenter, ESPN Ringside and additional social platforms throughout the week.

ESPN.com

ESPN.com will feature original editorial coverage of SummerSlam throughout the week, including historical features, previews, predictions and live event coverage. Coverage will feature original stories from Sean Coyle, including looks back at some of the most notable SummerSlam main events in WWE history, the best Hell in a Cell moments of all time and the history of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns ahead of their championship showdown. Additional coverage will include key stats and notes for every match and a SummerSlam roundtable featuring ESPN’s WWE experts. Throughout the weekend, ESPN.com will deliver live results, analysis and takeaways from both nights of SummerSlam, with Sach Chandan breaking down the event’s biggest moments and what they mean moving forward.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.