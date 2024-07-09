A familiar face to ESPN fans will be joining the WWE family soon.

The New York Post is reporting that longtime ESPN analyst and broadcaster Joe Tessitore will be joining the fold in the summer of 2024.

Tessitore will remain with ABC and ESPN; he works as a broadcaster for college football and Top Rank boxing, while adding calling WWE action later in the summer of this year.

Tessitore will lead a three-man booth with Wade Barrett and Corey Graves, but it is not known whether he will start with Raw or SmackDown.

We will keep you posted.