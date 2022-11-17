All Ego Ethan Page is headed to the final round of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament.

The Firm member defeated Bandido in the semifinals on this evening’s Dynamite on TBS, and will be competing at this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view. However, it has still not been determined who he will face as Ricky Starks still needs to wrestle Lance Archer in the last opening round match on Friday’s Rampage, with the winner of that match facing off against Brian Cage, most likely on the Buy-In Preshow on Saturday.

Whoever wins the Eliminator Tournament will challenge for the AEW world title at the company’s Winter Is Coming television special. Highlights from Page’s victory can be seen below.

Moonsault off the top of the ring post by @bandidowrestler to topple @OfficialEGO!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Ad3hN7w2qr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022

.@Bandidowrestler was just inches from advancing in the tournament!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/fxF3f12OLY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022

.@OfficialEGO does it! Ethan Page advances in the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament with a victory tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/kDIR1LvmMh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022

