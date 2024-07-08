Ethan Page has captured the top prize in WWE NXT.

And it didn’t take him long to do it.

In a digital exclusive interview after the WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 premium live event on Sunday night in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, “All Ego” commented on capturing the WWE NXT World Championship just six weeks after arriving on the scene.

“Well, most people would say it feels amazing, it feels great,” Page started. “But to be honest with you, I mean, I knew this was gonna happen. [Laughs] Six weeks. I walked in the first night, and I attacked who? Oh, that’s right, this bum’s name is still in this belt, and as soon I’m done with this interview, I’m gonna be getting these things changed. That’s right, I attacked Trick Williams. My first attempt didn’t really play in my favor. I clearly learned from my lesson since I’m a wily veteran of the game, and it took me 17 years to get to the WWE Universe and only six weeks to become champion. Now I’m the face of NXT. That’s what everyone’s saying, right?”

From there, Page was asked about whether or not he got lucky in the final sequence of the match that saw him win the title, falling onto Je’Von Evans for the pin.

“You’re gonna say I got lucky? I earned everything I have in the last 17 years of my career,” he said. “Tonight is no different. This championship is earned, and I’m gonna prove it. I’m going to be a fighting champion. I’m going to be the man in NXT, but not to prove it to you, people doubting me, saying things like, ‘Oh, you got lucky.’ No, ‘All Ego’ was born to be champion. Now, I finally have the hardware to prove it.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.