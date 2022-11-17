AEW star Ethan Page from The Firm recently joined WrestleZone for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included All Ego discussing his preparation for the promotion’s ongoing World Title Eliminator tournament, where Page has advanced to the semifinals. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he tried to put on weight for tournament match against Eddie Kingston because he knew it would help his chances:

The Eddie [Kingston] match, I actually forced myself to put on five pounds because I figured it’d be harder to lift him. He’s one of the hardest-hitting guys on the show. I was like alright, I’m gonna have to show up a little heavier for this. The Bandido match, I’ve been doing two-a-day workouts leading up to Dynamite. Every morning, I’m lifting weights, and every night I’m doing 40 minutes of cardio just in preparation for someone of his caliber, the athleticism that he brings to the ring. He’s fast as hell and literally gorilla pressed RUSH, did a stalling suplex to Chris Jericho. So he’s a strong dude, too. I knew I had to bring something completely different to the table this coming Wednesday, and my body is a big part of that. I want to be able to keep up and to perform at the level that I’m expected. Bandido is one of those performers that I’m gonna have to [do] two workouts a day to get ready for.

On his tournament match this evening with Bandido: