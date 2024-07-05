Ethan Page thinks highly of the WWE operation now that he has settled into the system in NXT.

He doesn’t, however, think very highly of his former place of business.

During a recent Talk’n Shop interview, “All Ego” spoke about how much he is enjoying his current run in NXT, and how the place he just left, AEW and ROH, was “so chaotic and unorganized.”

“Pretty crazy,” Page said when asked about his first day in NXT. “I went from somewhere that was so chaotic and unorganized to a place that, I mean I’m still learning because I’m still so new here, but this is a machine and it’s incredible. It feels good to not feel like I have to do everything myself. To have people that want to see me succeed is kind of mind blowing.”

Page would go on to offer high praise for the coaches he works with at the WWE Performance Center facility in Orlando, Florida.

“I’m seventeen years in, I still feel like — I don’t want to say the word green, but like, I’ve essentially had to do everything myself,” he said. “I pretty much taught myself how to wrestle and now I’m like, oh, there’s geniuses here all day that I can be like, ‘Does this suck? Okay, well tell me how to do it better,’ and they will.”

Check out the complete episode of Talk’n Shop podcast featuring the Ethan Page interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.