AEW star Ethan Page took to Twitter this morning to comment on his one-year anniversary with the company after his surprise debut at the 2021 Revolution pay-per-view.

All Ego immediately made his presence known for the promotion by aligning with former SCU member Scorpio Sky to form the Men of the Year tag team. Page’s full statement reads:

I’ve officially been with @AEW for 1 year. This has been a wild ride & I promise #AllEgo is ONLY just getting started. To celebrate, I’m going to flatter myself on twitter all day posting photos of big matches, moments or backstage vlogs. Thanks to #AEW for helping change my life.

