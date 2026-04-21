Ethan Page has arrived on WWE Raw.

During the post–WrestleMania 42 edition of WWE Raw on April 20 in Las Vegas, NV., the former NXT Champion was officially introduced as the brand’s newest acquisition.

In a backstage segment early in the show, Je’Von Evans was seen speaking with Penta and WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, making it clear he had his sights set on the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The moment was interrupted by Page, who confronted Evans as Pearce formally unveiled him as “Raw’s newest superstar.” Pearce then wasted no time in booking a match between the two.

Later in the show, Page made an immediate impact by defeating Evans in singles competition, positioning himself as a potential challenger to Penta’s Intercontinental Title moving forward.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 4/20/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.