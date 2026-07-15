Ethan Page says the story about MJF talking about his sister at an Alpha-1 Wrestling event is true from his perspective.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Page was asked about the story involving MJF and Cody Rhodes at Alpha-1 Wrestling.

My version, first of all, that is a true story from my perspective. That is a true story.

Page said he was told at the time that MJF had been talking about his sister.

He did come to me and tell me that MJF was talking about my sister.

Page said his family has always been a hard boundary for him.

My family is a very touchy thing for me. It’s like my hard fast rule is you could do whatever you want, say whatever you want, get away with whatever you want. Don’t mention my family. Don’t talk about my family. Don’t mess with my family.

Page said MJF was still an up-and-coming wrestler at the time and had just met Cody that day.

At the time, MJF’s like the young wrestler, up-and-coming wrestler. He literally just met Cody that day. So this is kind of like the start of him getting going.

Page said he confronted MJF after hearing what allegedly happened.

So I hear this guy’s talking, what is this guy talking about? My sister. So I confronted him.

Page said he and MJF were friends at the time, which made the situation more surprising.

We were friends at the time and I just couldn’t believe it. And he was very defensive, which I understand why he would be.

Page said MJF also confronted Cody Rhodes about the situation.

Yeah, he did. He confronted Cody about it.

Page said part of his reaction came from being protective of his younger sister.

She does the merch at the show. My family, I don’t know if they even wanted to do any of this, but they were always very helpful.

Page said his family was helping make the event happen, which made the situation bother him more.

I got these people working their butts off so that they can put on this show for you to come out here and do your shtick and then you’re over here flirting with my sister.

Page said the part that bothered him more was the idea of his sister being talked about among the wrestlers.

Or even worse, just talking about it amongst the boys. That’s even worse to me. She’s not a prop for a joke.

Page said he never asked his sister whether the story was true, but said everything MJF has said about the situation matched what he experienced.

I never really asked my sister if that’s true or not. I guess I should have started there before anything else, but everything that he says, I lived and it happened. And yes, it is a true story.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.