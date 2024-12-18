On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, a disagreement broke out between Tyriek Igwe and his partner, Tyson Dupont. This came after their difference of opinion over the definition of sportsmanship.

Dupont stated that he’s been pushing for a more sportsmanlike approach, while Igwe has been rejecting his ideas.

Wes Lee, who was rumored to have suffered at injury at Monday night’s WWE Main Event TV tapings, interrupted their argument. Lee praised Tyriek Igwe’s mindset, saying that Igwe’s perspective was the right one.

Igwe and Wes Lee bumped fists, while Tyson Dupont stood by with a disappointed look.

Also on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn made a surprise backstage appearance.

The two members of The Unholy Union confronted members of the Fatal Influence faction, warning the trio that they needed to embrace more unity. They went on to praise Shotzi, Gigi Dolin, and Tatum Paxley.

This appearance was part of the ongoing WWE transfer window, which allows superstars from all three brands to explore opportunities on different shows.

Ethan Page cut a promo on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, admitting that he wasn’t sure about his passion for wrestling.

Je’Von Evans made his way to the ring, offering words of encouragement. Evans said he knew the real Ethan and said he needed to get rid of his “All Ego” persona. He stated, “We’re all proud of you. I’m proud of you.”

Page’s tune then changed, and he wound up punching Evans and wrapping a steel chair around his neck. Page stomped on the chair, causing Evans to spit up blood as the show went to a commercial break.

"I don't know if I love this anymore…I've just lost my smile." Ethan Page has officially hit rock bottom. 😔#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/bDz0tYIYPx — WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2024

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* NXT Heritage Cup Championship: Charlie Dempsey (c) vs. Lexis King

* Christmas Chaos 4-Way To Determine #1 Contenders for NXT Tag Team Championship: Competing in the match will be No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne & Tavion Heights) vs. Hank And Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) vs. The D’Angelo Family (Channing Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino).

* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Cora Jade

* Santa Claus appears.

