Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Boston featured top superstar Eddie Kingston taking on All Ego Ethan Page in the first round of the world title eliminator tournament, with the winner going on to face either RUSH or Bandido in the semifinal round.

The crowd erupted when Kingston came out, but Page also had a good amount of fans in his corner. The match was a hard-hitting 50/50 affair that saw both men take the other to the limit, but in the end it was Page who picked up the victory after a top-rope Eagle’s Edge. It should be noted that Kingston had the contest won but Stokely Hathaway distracted the referee on Page’s behalf.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

With the Avalanche EGO's Edge, @OfficialEGO is the first man to advance in the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ZLPcA0CVVS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 10, 2022

