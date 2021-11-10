AEW star Ethan Page from the Men of the Year tag team recently spoke with DAE on Demand about a wide range of topics, including his creation of the Karate Man character during his days with IMPACT, and how he wasn’t making too much money during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he wasn’t making too much money during the pandemic:

If you’re going to go look for one of those matches, make sure it’s mine that I shot and edited on my YouTube page. Check that one out of the two. It was honestly out of necessity. I wasn’t really making that much money during my time during the pandemic, things were rough.

Says he created the Karate Man out of necessity:

So, I decided to create an alter ego to create a feud with myself so I could have dueling merch and someone would buy a Karate Man shirt or an Ethan Page shirt and pick their favorite. It was more out of survival and that’s when the best ideas come when you need them.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)