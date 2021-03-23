AEW star and former IMPACT tag champion Ethan Page recently held a Q&A on Youtube to answer a number of pro-wrestling related questions, most notably why he decided to choose AEW over WWE. Hear All Ego’s thoughts on the subject below.

Says AEW was always his top choice:

I’m going to give you a very lazy answer. I wanted to go to AEW from the chance that I even thought about wanting to move one place to the other. AEW was always at the top of the list. First of all, in WWE I would not be able to do this stream with you guys tonight. I wouldn’t be able to answer these questions, do my vlog, Twitch; any outside stuff like that. And I think AEW gives their talent very good creative freedom to be who they are. You’re going to see All Ego Ethan Page.

How he had a hand in designing his first ever t-shirt:

I literally had a hand in designing my first t-shirt for AEW. So yeah; you’re gonna see sprinkles of my creativity throughout my AEW career. It’s more a collaboration. It’s awesome.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)