Ethan Page has joined the world of rap beefs.

Ahead of his showdown against Trick Williams for the WWE NXT World Championship at Sunday’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special event at GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, the former WWE NXT World Champion released a diss track aimed at the current title-holder.

The song, dubbed “Child’s Play,” features Valid and focuses on Trick’s football career, his first night in NXT, his jewelry, being the face of NXT, CM Punk and more.

Check out the music video for Ethan Page’s “Child’s Play” diss track aimed at Trick Williams below.