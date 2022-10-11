Ethan Page says working for AEW is a dream come true.

Page, who debuted for AEW in March 2021 after inking a three-year contract, recently spoke with Adam Laskaris of The Daily Hive and commented on the creative freedom that AEW provides.

“A dream come true,” Page said. “AEW’s opened so many doors and given people so many opportunities and allowed us the freedom to kind of create the best version of ourselves. As a professional wrestler that’s all you want when you were growing up, was to kind of have the creative freedom to show your best self.”

Page, who has a degree in TV broadcasting, noted that he’s looking to explore all sorts of different pro wrestling avenues while working with AEW. He revealed how he recently got to serve as the agent/producer for a match.

“I would say the potential is unlimited. And I don’t just mean on-screen. I mean behind the scenes, too,” Page said. “I’ve recently gotten to agent a match, put the headset on and get to do that live. That was an experience that I hope to be able to do again. I love writing. I love being creative. So I hope I have the longest career humanly possible at AEW and not just on-screen.”

Page is currently a member of Stokely Hathaway’s stable, The Firm, along with MJF, W. Morrissey, The Gunn Club, and Lee Moriarty.

