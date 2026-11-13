Ethan Page isn’t exactly jumping at the opportunity to compete in the John Cena Classic.

The upcoming WWE special event, scheduled for December 14 at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL., will feature NXT and main roster Superstars competing for the John Cena Classic Championships.

Several names have already received invitations, including Cody Rhodes, Kelani Jordan, Zilla Fatu, Noam Dar and Romero Moreno.

During a recent appearance on ‘The Masked Man Show’, Page was asked about potentially joining the field of competitors, and the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion made it clear that he has some reservations about the format.

“I also think that if I am to be invited to a tournament, that even if I physically decimate my opponent, I can still lose because of the voting power of our moronic fans,” Page said. “I would be an idiot to enter this tournament, but if the opportunity presents itself, I will answer how I feel in the moment.”

With fan voting playing a role in determining the winners, Page doesn’t appear particularly interested in putting his fate in the hands of the WWE Universe.

He also questioned the appeal of the prizes awaiting the winners, suggesting that he has little interest in receiving championship merchandise honoring someone else.

“Outside looking in, this is my opinion at the moment,” Page continued. “I am not in a hurry to be awarded merchandise with another man’s name on it and a free watch. I am able to purchase my own jewelry and I would rather wear merchandise with my own name on it.”