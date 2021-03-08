All Ego Ethan Page is all elite.

The former IMPACT superstar was the final entrant in tonight’s Face of the Revolution ladder match, his first appearance since his battle with the Karate Man at the promotion’s Hard To Kill pay per view.

.OfficialEGO is your mystery participant in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match! #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/ZhJ1BvuTyo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

AEW announced shortly after the match began that Page’s appearance isn’t just a one-off, as he has officially signed with the company.

