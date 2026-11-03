Ethan Page has reached a major milestone in his WWE career, but the newly crowned Intercontinental Champion admits the accomplishment hasn’t brought him the satisfaction he expected.

During the November 2 episode of WWE Raw from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Page defeated Chad Gable to capture the Intercontinental Championship for the first time.

Following the show, Page appeared on WWE Now and discussed his surprising emotional response to achieving what he described as his ultimate goal.

“Look, I feel weird, mostly because this is the ultimate goal, and now that I’ve achieved it so early and so quickly, it’s like skewed, I guess my view of the future. I don’t know why I thought it would be so hard to obtain this, and then it happens so fast that I feel like I should reassess my goals.”

Page continued by explaining that his tendency to immediately look toward the next accomplishment has made it difficult to appreciate his latest success.

“Which happens to me a lot in my life. And I think that’s why I feel nothing, because I just know it’s like, I’m gonna do something great again, I’m sure.”

The new champion also reflected on something he had mentioned during an earlier interview with Jackie Redmond, acknowledging that his relentless pursuit of success often prevents him from enjoying the moment.

“You know what? Actually, I just did an interview with Jackie, I gave her my thoughts, and I had said that it was extremely sad that I never got to witness myself actually win the Intercontinental Championship. And I think that actually is the precipice of everything. I don’t actually get to enjoy the journey, I’m the one like dragging the cart behind me, kind of thing.”

Page’s victory made him the 96th different wrestler to hold the Intercontinental Championship, marking the 193rd title change in the championship’s history.

The loss ended Gable’s reign at 92 days, during which he successfully defended the championship four times on television.