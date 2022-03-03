AEW announced on last night’s Dynamite that Christian Cage will be taking on Ethan Page in the final Face of the Revolution qualifier on tomorrow’s edition of Rampage on TNT, where the winner advances to the Face of the Revolution ladder match at this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.

To hype up the bout Page took to Twitter and reminded fans that he and Christian debuted on the same night, which was last year’s Revolution. He promises to deliver a performance that will show why he was the “Hall of Fame” worthy talent that was promised.

Page writes, “We started in @AEW on the same night. When they teased @Christian4Peeps ‘s debut, they said a “Hall of fame worthy talent” was coming to #AEW I’m going to finally prove, they were talking about ME!”

