It appears pro-wrestling star Ethan Page has been in talks with multiple promotions following his IMPACT contract coming to an end. According to Wrestling Inc, the former tag champion has been speaking with MLW, AEW, and WWE since the summertime, and has been indicating on his personal vlog that his departure from IMPACT will be permanent.

AEW executive and superstar Cody Rhodes had mentioned in a previous interview that Page was a guy he would love to bring in, with FTR’s Dax Harwood calling out Page’s tag team The North on Twitter. However Page’s partner, Josh Alexander, is still under contract with IMPACT for another eight months. There’s also been tension between Alexander and Page, which has been playing out as a storyline on IMPACT television.