Tyrese Haliburton seemed to have fun with fans booing him at WWE NXT on USA Network in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, September 17.

After the show, the fun continued on social media.

Fans dogged the NBA player and his Indiana Pacers friends inside the Capitol Wrestling Center on 9/17, which Haliburton responded to with a snide remark about understanding the boos because those in attendance are forced to be Orlando Magic fans.

When the show wrapped up, WWE NXT World Champion Ethan Page surfaced on social media the next day with some photoshop work of his own poking fun at the man who got the contract between himself and Trick Williams signed for their scheduled title tilt on October 1 in Chicago, Illinois.

“The fans at the airport are getting to be obnoxious,” Page wrote as the caption to a photo of Haliburton holding the contract he signed during Tuesday’s NXT on USA show, along with an Ethan Page action figure, all photoshopped to make it look like a fan at the airport asking him for an autograph.

“Respect the talent’s privacy,” Page added. “Please.”