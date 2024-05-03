Ethan Page is currently a free agent.

Fightful Select reports that Page has departed the company, where he was mainly working on the ROH brand. As of today, AEW also removed him from its roster page. Sources tell Fightful that Page was looking to leave AEW as far back as February. He signed with the promotion back in 2021, and had been featured regularly next to Scorpion Sky before getting put back on ROH.

Page has increased his indie bookings and started promoting Alpha-1 Wrestling Again. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on the former TNA (Impact) Tag Champion’s status in the industry. Stay tuned. .