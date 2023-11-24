Ethan Page is now an official resident of the United States.

The AEW star took to social media to celebrate this achievement, where he thanked his company for giving him a job and helping him gain a green card. He adds that working for AEW has changed his life for the better.

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone lucky to call USA their home. As of a few days ago, I’m one of those very lucky people. I’m officially a Green Card holder & a proud permanent resident of the United States of America. So today I’m especially thankful for @AEW they helped make this dream come true. For sponsoring me & my family. For giving me this opportunity in America. Thank you all. I’ve said this to Matt Jackson many times, but him offering me a job with AEW has changed not only my life, but my entire families life (probably for generations) One of my biggest life goals has been accomplished & I’m thankful for every person who played a part. The good & the bad. Now, I feel like my future is truly unlimited. The freedom to create any future I want for myself & my family. Happy Thanksgiving everyone. Also, watch @ringofhonor tonight. I’ve gotten into the best shape of my life & been fine tuning my skills in the ring. Check it out.

You can check out Page’s post below.