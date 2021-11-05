During his interview with 95.3 WDAE Tampa’s ‘Beckles And Reacher’ show AEW star Ethan Page spoke about the atmosphere backstage with AEW, referring to the locker room as one huge family. He also shares a story of a time that Tony Khan gave him the week off to spend with his actual family after putting on a great matchup with Darby Allin. Highlights from the interview are below.

How AEW treats each other like family:

“It’s huge, we get emails and [have] meetings and we have staff that look out for people and we can reach out to people. There’s a large amount of people that we can use as resources for things like that. I would say AEW is a big family when it comes to the way we treat each other and think about each other.”

Shares story of Tony Khan giving him a week off:

“Just one quick story, after the Coffin Match where I essentially died on live television and Darby Allin dropped his entire body on me. I came to the back and Tony Khan looked me into my eyes, shook my hand and gave me the next week off and told me to go spend it with my family. So, hard work gets rewarded and family time is valued by my boss and he has the best interest at heart when it comes to his talent.”