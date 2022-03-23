AEW star Ethan Page recently joined the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including how he prefers to work as a singles wrestler and how much he’s enjoyed his pairing with TNT champion, Scorpio Sky. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he prefers to wrestle singles matches:

“My name is All Ego. I prefer singles wrestling, but I like money and success more than anything I personally want. So I am a good-to-great, you know what, I’m one of the best tag team wrestlers of all time. I can find the best way to accentuate the positives of my partner and vice versa. I’ve always been able to combine my talents with the person that I’m teaming with and make a great team. So I enjoy being a tag team wrestler, but I prefer to be spotlight all on All Ego.”

Talks pairing with Sky:

“The day that it was brought to myself and Scorpio Sky that would be teaming together was probably the day that we, not met, but actually had a genuine interaction. We shared locker rooms together, we’ve shaken hands, we’ve said ‘hello’, but we’ve never actually kind of sat and chatted. And I can honestly say, I’ve been with AEW for a year, and teaming up with and becoming a member of ATT, especially with Scorpio Sky has been probably one of the greatest joys and successes of my career.”

Says he feels great chemistry with Sky:

“I absolutely love Scorpio Sky. I think we have unrivaled chemistry with in-ring, with promos, how we dress, how we talk, how we are around each other. It’s been incredible. And then we have Dan Lambert who is bringing in, not just MMA fighters, we’re talking about global stars like Paige Van Zant, (who) has signed with AEW. That’s huge, and her husband, Austin Vanderford, just fought in Ireland for, I believe, the Bellator World Title. Jorge Masvidal was standing in the middle of the ring with Junior Dos Santos and the Men of the Year in front of 22,000 people in New York. There’s been some big moments for me that I’ll remember for the rest of my life, and these are big shining moments for a big audience to see the talent and skill level, not only of Scorpio Sky, but All Ego Ethan Page, so it’s been amazing.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)