Ethan Pageannounced on Twitter that all merchandise related to his current ring name will be removed from his site on January 1st. That has happened.
The reason for this is due to him departing from Impact Wrestling. There’s speculation that he could be dropping his current ring name.
It’s been reported that Page has interest from various promotions. There’s still no word yet on which promotion he’ll sign with.
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) December 31, 2020