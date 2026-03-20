Ethan Page is a Canadian hero.

And he’s got the paperwork to prove it.

During a presentation by the Government of Canada, the WWE NXT Superstar was presented with a special recognition of ‘Outstanding Global Impact’ for “The Great White North.”

Ned Kuruc, the Member of Parliament for the Hamilton East–Stoney Creek, stated the following:

“Ethan, thank you very much for coming in today. We appreciate you. This is a recognition from myself and the Government of Canada and Parliament to Ethan Page in recognition of your outstanding global impact through sport and entertainment. You represent Canada tremendously. You are a Canadian hero in my eyes, so thank you for all the goodwill that you do for Canada and Stoney Creek and Hamilton because you are a local legend.”

Ethan Page responded:

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is what I’ve been doing since I started wrestling,” he said while waving a small Canadian flag. “I will continue to do it, and it feels good to be recognized for it. I’ll be honest, Ned, when you invited me, I really thought you guys were gonna unveil a statue in Stoney Creek.”

Check out the video below.