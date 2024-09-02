Ethan Page is headed to The CW.

“All Ego” defeated TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry to retain his WWE NXT Championship in the main event of Sunday night’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 pay-per-view.

With his victory in the match, which featured Trick Williams as special guest referee, Page will now go on to defend his title on the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW on October 1.

Also scheduled for the 10/1 premiere episode in Chicago, Ill. is an appearance by hometown hero CM Punk.

