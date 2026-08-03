With Ethan Page’s move to WWE’s main roster came a noticeable change to his entrance music.

While the updated theme keeps the same melody and overall feel from his NXT run, the signature “Ego” introduction was removed. As it turns out, that decision came directly from Page himself.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast (see video below), Page revealed that he personally asked WWE to remove the line, explaining that he isn’t a fan of audience singalongs becoming part of a performer’s presentation.

“I requested it,” Page responded when asked why the ‘Ego’ is no longer in his theme music.

Page went on to explain that he feels too many entrance themes have become centered around crowd participation, something he has no interest in encouraging.

“So look, I hate the wrestling business right now and how sing-song Disney it is. I think it’s corny, I think it’s lame, and I think we’ve been setting this precedent that the fans are allowed to overtake the show. I’m not one of those performers. I don’t really care if the people are enjoying themselves. My entrance theme is for me. It’s like my fight music.”

He continued by saying that his focus is on the match ahead, not hearing fans sing along or alter the lyrics during his entrance.

“So, I’m making my entrance; I have business to take care of, I have stuff to do. I don’t really think I wanna be hearing a bunch of people, one, sing my song. Two, trying to distract me by changing the lyrics to my song…”

Page noted that fans have often tried to replace the “Ego” chant with something else, which ultimately led to his request.

“The fans often do (try to chant ‘asshole’ at me) and they do it with my music, for my matches and I don’t like it so, I personally requested to change it. I’m very happy that they did. We kept the same vibe. I like walking out to that beat, that tone.”