AEW star Ethan Page recently spoke with Sportskeeda to hype this Saturday’s Full Gear pay per view, where Page and his partner Scorpion Sky partner up with American Top Team to battle the Inner Circle in a Minneapolis street fight. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his feud with the Inner Circle and how much the crowd is into it:

Chris Jericho pushes the PG envelope as we stand there while he talks about me beating my meat on live television while my mother and father and four-year-old daughter are watching. That’s why I’m pissed off. This is serious. I couldn’t be happier that it’s a street fight. When I’m out there and he is saying these crazy things — maybe Sammy Guevara might say the S word and Ortiz or Santana might say the B word — the crowd is eating it up and it reminds me of wrestling I watched as a kid. There is a part of me that loves it and there is a part of me that wants to slap the living crap out of these guys. I’ll openly say, I’m okay with it, but I’m not the one who needs to be okay with it.

Whether TNT has asked AEW to tone it down:

No one is coming after me. They allow us to be ourselves. There might be stuff out there people are saying and no one has a clue what they’re going to say. When I go out there and say ‘I have the tightest tits in the game,’ I’m worried I’ll get in trouble for saying ‘tits’ on TV then these guys go out there and say I’m beating my meat or the jokes they are making to Paige VanZant. Alright, I’m okay with my tight titties. It’ll be fine.

