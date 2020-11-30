Former IMPACT tag champion Ethan Page has announced on his Twitter account that he’s encountered someone with COVID-19, and will be pulling himself from all future dates that he had booked, including an event with former WWE superstar Swoggle (Hornswoggle).

Page writes, “Wanted to apologize to @ACW_Wisconsin for having to miss Dec 4th’s upcoming event. I’ve come in contact w/ a covid positive person & will need to quarantine for 14 days That will wrap up my 2020 schedule.

Sorry. @wwehornswoggle.”

Wanted to apologize to @ACW_Wisconsin for having to miss Dec 4th’s upcoming event. I’ve come in contact w/ a covid positive person & will need to quarantine for 14 days. That will wrap up my 2020 schedule.

Sorry @wwehornswoggle 💔 — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) November 29, 2020

The belief is that Page was exposed to the virus at the most recent tapings for IMPACT on AXS. His contractual obligations for the company come to an end next month.