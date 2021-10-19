AEW star Ethan Page from the Men of the Year tag team recently spoke with Cultaholic’s Desert Island Graps’ Show about his debut for the promotion back at Revolution, and how his current run with partner Scorpion Sky has been his favorite portion of his career thus far. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls his current run with Scorpio Sky his favorite thing he’s done in his career thus far:

That was all credit to Tony Khan [pairing with Scorpio Sky & American Top Team]. It was his brainchild to put me and Scorpio together and I’m happy to admit that when I heard it first, I was just like, ‘Oh that’s interesting. I don’t know how that’s gonna work’ and now I’m like — I dove right in. It’s probably my favorite thing I’ve done in my career just because of the natural chemistry we have. We’re so like-minded but different and we play off each other, we compliment each other. I don’t know if you watched a bunch of our matches but we’ve never done a tag move and no one’s noticed. Think about how good of a team we are that-that doesn’t stick out. It’s because it’s not about the moves. I think people are really into it, the way we present ourselves, how we package ourselves, how we market ourselves, our characters, the presentation of it and we don’t mind being the most hated in the room. It’s fun for us so, I think we click really well.

On how nervous he was for his AEW debut, and what The Blade said to calm him down:

It was the most stressful, anxiety-inducing day I’ve ever had in my career. I hadn’t wrestled in four months. So the way IMPACT tapes their things is like I filmed in November what aired in January. So there was a point where I was not wrestling and this is also during [the] pandemic so I’m not doing any independents. I shut down all my social media accounts to disappear because I knew I was gonna end up debuting at the pay-per-view eventually so, I hadn’t had any ring time other than private lessons which I did two classes with Space Monkey where we just kind of wrestled and fooled around just so I could get the mobility back and kind of the muscle memory back. But I remember standing at the curtain, ready to go out for this Ladder match and you could see it on my face, like the panic and, ‘I can’t believe I’m gonna wrestle this Ladder match. I haven’t had a match in four months. Now I gotta go do this grueling match with five other crazy, best wrestlers in the world’ and The Blade came over and he like put his fist out and he’s like, ‘This is exactly where you’re supposed to be. You deserve it’ and I fist bumped him and I was like, ‘Woof, okay. That’s what I needed’ and then I went out there and the rest is history.

