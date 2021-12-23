AEW star Ethan Page recently spoke with the Miami Herald about his pairing with Scorpio Sky, where the two formed the Men of the Year tag team. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says his chemistry with Scorpio Sky is unmatched:

It’s been amazing [teaming] with Scorpio Sky. Myself and Sky, we’ll both admit in many interviews that if someone randomly said, ‘Hey, did you know that one day, you and Scorpio Sky are gonna be a tag team?’ Both of us would probably be like, ‘Mhm, that’s interesting.’ But, our chemistry is unmatched. Any member I’ve ever teamed with or team I’ve been a part of pales in comparison to how compatible myself and Scorpio Sky are especially when it comes with how we dress, how we talk, how we present ourselves.

Says they are two of the coolest guys in AEW:

We’re the two coolest guys in AEW. We are officially the Men of the Year and I know New Year’s Smash is coming which means it’s time to ring in a new year and you’re probably wondering, ‘Oh, well who are gonna be the Men of the Year next year?’ Well, when the votes come in, it’ll still be us.

