AEW star Ethan Page recently spoke with Comicbook.com to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he feels about joining up with The Firm, and why Stokely Hathaway has given him his biggest spotlight since joining the promotion back in 2021. Highlights from the interview are below.

On his desire to win the All-Atlantic championship:

“I’d love to win All-Atlantic Title and bring back Alpha-1 Wrestling to my hometown and have that be one of my first title defenses,” Page told ComicBook.com’s Liam Crowley. “To bring the belt back to my hometown, bring the company back and defend it in my hometown, in front of my hometown crowd as the Canadian legend that I know that I am, that would be pretty sweet.”

How he’s had more opportunities with Stokely Hathaway:

“I’ve had more opportunities to speak. I’ve been put in a spotlight more. Stokely Hathaway will happily take a back seat to Ethan Page. I don’t know if Dan Lambert and Scorpio Sky would say the same.”

Says he’s known Hathaway for years:

“Me and Stokely have been buddies for years,” Page said. “My first taste of attention or any kind of buzz doing something in wrestling was with Evolve [Wrestling] and I got to do that with Stokely. There’s that mutual respect. And he even said it on the microphone: we’ve loved each other, we’ve hated each other. That’s as true as it could be with our relationship in real life, but when it comes to business, I know his talents and I know his drive. Onscreen, offscreen, he will go out of his way to make sure everything he does is memorable and special, and I have that same drive and motivation.”