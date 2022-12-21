Ethan Page is not a fan of the latest phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The AEW star and member of The Firm discussed his lack of interest in the series during a recent interview with the Marvelists, where he does state that he enjoyed Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings, but has not really felt anything for any of the other recently released films.

Says he has lost interest in the current direction of Marvel:

This is probably something I shouldn’t admit on a podcast called The Marvelists, but they kinda lost me and I don’t know if they’re going to get me back. I don’t know if I aged out or if they made too much of the same stuff and it started blending together and I just lost interest, but I don’t know what phase we’re on. I don’t care what phase we’re on.

Despite his previous comments he did think Shang-Chi was a standout:

So I thought that movie was fresh. Also, it had different fighting scenes and martial arts movie-style delivery, it was a standout to me,” Page said. “I love that movie. The scene where they’re fighting on the bus is one of the greatest action scenes in any movie I’ve ever seen. I really liked that, and how they played his entire family into the whole story arc and building to the finish, I loved it all. It was great. It was a great movie.

