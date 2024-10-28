“D-VON ….get th….”

Nevermind.

Ethan Page put a twist on the infamous catchphrase used by Bubba Ray Dudley during the prime years of The Dudley Boyz. One where a poor soul would be put through a table moments after it was uttered, while thousands of fans roared in the background.

Following the conclusion of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 on Sunday, October 27, which saw Bubba Ray Dudley, a.k.a. Bully Ray, make a save for Trick Williams during an attack by Ethan Page and Ridge Holland, Page surfaced on social media with a message for D-Von.

“I’ve only got one thing to say after tonight,” Page began in a post shared via X. “D’VON !!!! …. GET THIS F***ER OUTTA NXT!”

As noted, D-Von Dudley also appeared in a diss song by Trick Williams aimed at Page before Sunday’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 premium live event.

Bully Ray & Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland & Ethan Page is rumored for NXT on 11/6 at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.