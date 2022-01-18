AEW star Ethan Page from Men of the Year recently appeared on the Crisis On Infinite podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, which includes Page sharing a story about his calf cramping during a matchup with Bear Bronson. Highlights from the interview are below.

Recalls his calf cramping up during a match with Bear Bronson:

“I have to be very specific with what I’m eating the day of the show. I learned that the hard way, many times. In my match against Bear Bronson on Dynamite, my calf cramped up because I was dehydrated and had too much caffeine. I think overate. One, I hated how I looked in the match. Two, I am actually in the worst pain of my life the entire match. That’s the one where I gave him the Ego’s Edge and he’s plus 300 pounds, and with a calf cramp [pats self on back].”

Says he was in a great deal of pain during the match:

“There’s a point in the match where I’m on the floor, grabbing my foot and yanking it back, just so I can stretch my calf out. That was one of the worst nights of my life, not even career, just life. It was so much pain.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)