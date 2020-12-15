Ethan Page was interviewed this week for The House of Hardcore Podcast with Tommy Dreamer.

Page has had an interesting 2020 as he lost 20 pounds and got into some great shape while working with Impact Wrestling. He is currently a free agent as his deal with Impact has expired.

During this interview, he talked about what led to him getting into shape.

I’ve always had one knock on me and that was my body. I thought while the entire world is sleeping, I’m going to take this time to become the biggest superstar in professional wrestling which was my goal. I needed to fix my body. Gyms are closed and I go online and spend $700 Canadian dollars on a recumbent bike so that I can have a stationary bike in my gym which I still to this day, work out in my garage gym in negative one degree Celsius, 30 degree Farhrenheit, every single morning. I still have not gone to a regular gym unless I’m traveling. It’s a daily thing. I changed my entire mindset of who I am as a person and what I am able to do. Now I have to do some physical activity every single day or I go insane. I’m choosing my foods better. It was all a mental mindset and I had to put myself there in order to pull this off. My heaviest weight was 265. Today I am 215.

