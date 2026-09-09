Ethan Page believes WWE Superstars can trust their co-workers more today than wrestlers could in previous generations.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports (see video below), Page was asked about trust within the WWE locker room. The former NXT North American Champion said he feels it is probably safer to trust people today because wrestlers have become “a lot softer.”

“I think trusting people now is probably safer than back in the day,” Page said. “More people are a lot softer now. Yeah, for sure.”

Page then took aim at wrestlers who respond to negative comments from fans on social media.

“Oh, my God. What? Wrestlers get upset when fans tweet them. They’re responding. What are you responding to fans for? What the hell?” he continued. “Why don’t you respond to the ones that compliment you? Only the ones that hurt your feelings, that tell you the truth, are you giving them attention?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Page addressed the prevalence of egos in professional wrestling. In typical fashion, he claimed to have the smallest ego of anyone in WWE—he is simply more open about it.

“No one wants authenticity. No one wants genuine honest—nothing, ever,” Page said. “Yeah, I have the smallest ego in all of the WWE. I’m just the only one that wears it on my sleeve.”

When asked whether the rest of the WWE locker room would agree with that assessment, Page offered a blunt response.

“No, I think everyone else in WWE is a liar,” he said. “Everybody.”