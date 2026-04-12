Ethan Page is opening up about his journey to NXT and what it’s been like working under Shawn Michaels since making the jump.

After wrapping up his run in AEW in 2024, Page arrived in NXT looking for a fresh start, and over the past two years, he’s made the most of that opportunity.

From becoming a featured name on the brand to capturing the NXT North American Championship, Page has carved out a strong position for himself.

During a recent interview with Big Gold Belt Media, Page reflected on his working relationship with Shawn Michaels and whether he ever expected things to unfold the way they have.

“Absolutely not,” he said. “Honestly, maybe he didn’t either. I will say this though, coming over right away, he promised me nothing. I respected it so much because I had just come from a place that promised me everything. Then obviously things went the way they went and I had to make choices to end up where I am now. But it just felt so refreshing to work for a man that was honest and that understood like all this guy wants is a chance.”

That honesty clearly made an impression.

Page went on to explain that Michaels’ approach was simple but effective, and offering opportunity without guarantees, something he valued deeply at this stage of his career.

“He flat out was like, ‘Look, I’m going to give you the opportunity, and I’m not promising you anything. The only thing I’m promising you is that you’ll be creatively satisfied. So, you will constantly be doing something. To me, I was like sitting in catering just begging for work. I’m at an age in my life where I was like, if I’m not working now, when am I going to be working? So, I think preparation meant opportunity. Shawn Michaels ran into me at the perfect time in my life, at the perfect stage of my career, at the perfect maturity level, hunger level, passion level, desperation level. Everything that was supposed to happen happened.”