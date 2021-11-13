AEW star Ethan Page recently spoke with Fightful to hype up this evening’s Full Gear pay per view, where Page teams with Scorpio Sky and American Top Team to face the Inner Circle in a Minneapolis Street Fight. Highlights from the interview are below.

How much American Top Team is respected due to their love of wrestling:

“Not only him, literally everyone that has come in with ATT has been the most respectful and open to, not critiques but, ‘Hey, this is where the cameras are, this is how we do things here,’ they’ve all been receptive and open to learn and give it a shot. The respect that everyone has shown to pro wrestling is mind-blowing, just knowing that these are elite killers who can do whatever they want and get away with it.”

Says he wants Paige VanZant to join the Men of the Year:

“Paige VanZant. It’s a no-brainer. Her following online is perfect for it. The way she presents her social media, she’s a great influencer and a fantastic athlete. Paige, if you’re listening, you’ll have a much longer career, you’ll be on television longer, your name will be said longer. Just come to pro wrestling. Join the Men of the Year officially. We’ll change the name. We’ll be the People of the Year, I don’t care. Whatever you want. She’d be awesome.”

Says the angle he’s doing with the Inner Circle reminds him of wrestling he used to watch as a kid:

“I don’t think I’m the person to answer that. I get lost in it and what’s happening with our stuff reminds me of the wrestling I watched as a kid. Does that mean it’s right? No. The audience is the one that needs to decide. I take social media very lightly and think it’s a small vocal minority that emphasizes certain points. If we go to an arena and Grand Slam, there are 20,000 fans. I don’t think those 20,000 fans are on Twitter, never mind tweeting about the show. All I see is that when we go to the ring and Dan is talking, I literally can’t hear him. I’m yelling in my promos because I can’t hear myself. If we’re only taking the opinion of the audience, we’re doing our job well because they’re booing us out of the building. I think things can be said differently sometimes, but that’s not in my hands. I’ve been worried about saying the words ‘tits,’ so I’m not the judge of what is right or wrong because I get worried about everything.”