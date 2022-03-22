AEW star Ethan Page recently appeared on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including his thoughts on Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor and how he believes it will create many more opportunities for wrestlers in the industry. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks it’s incredible that Tony Khan bought ROH because it creates more opportunities:

“It’s incredible because it offers more opportunities for the giant roster that AEW has. I want to say there are over 100 professional wrestlers under the AEW banner, as far as talent. Now we’re going to have more chances for guys, especially the younger guys, to get in-ring experience and mingle with even more wrestlers.”

Says this will benefit fans as well:

“So if you’re a fan, this is even crazier for you. Because there’s going to be more live events, there’s going to be more content for you to consume, there’s gonna be more dream matches and possibilities. It’s just very exciting.”

Believes Khan’s vision for ROH will be exciting:

“I can’t wait to see what Tony does with it. This is a guy who put me and Sky together. That’s not an idea or thing I even thought was possible and it turned out to be my absolute favorite thing in my career so far. So I have an unrivaled trust in Tony Khan for his vision and goals and I can’t wait to see what he does with Ring of Honor.”

