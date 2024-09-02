“All Ego” Ethan Page is ready for Joe Hendry and his entire movement to fade off in the rear-view mirror following WWE NXT No Mercy 2024.

After defeating the wildly popular TNA Wrestling star in the main event of the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event on September 1 at Ball Arena in Denver, CO., the WWE NXT World Champion spoke about Hendry in a post-match digital interview.

“I said it before the match,” Page began. “The obnoxious signing, the silly chants, they’re all done. It’s over. The Joe Hendry experience is over, and the Era of Ego continues. See, Joe, you’re like a meme. You came, you entertained, but now you get to disappear into the void. You had your chance, but I need you to listen to me. More important, I need my fans, the NXT Universe, my universe, to listen.”

Page continued, “You can believe all you want. Joe Hendry took you down a very dangerous path, the path of hope. Joe, you just hurt all of your fans because you made them believe in something that wasn’t possible. You made them believe that you were gonna take my championship. You made them believe that the Era of Ego was gonna end on September 1, 2024. Guess what? You and your beliefs are just a chapter in the epic series known as ‘All Ego’ Ethan Page, and we’re not even halfway through. The Era of Ego continues.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)