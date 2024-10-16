On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Ethan Page defeated Wes Lee and Je’Von Evans in a Triple Threat Match to earn a title shot against NXT World Champion Trick Williams.

In a “Digital Exclusive” following the show, Page cut a promo where he used a classic line from CM Punk about the greatest trick the devil ever pulled was making you believe he didn’t exist.

You can check out some highlights from the “Digital Exclusive” below:

On earning a title shot: “No. 1 contender, huh? Not too fond of that. You know, everyone else in this locker room to be No. 1 contender. I was so used to being called champ, or the champ, or the champion, face of the brand even. Hell, I was walking around saying Era of Ego and N-X-Me, and I’m planning on bringing all those back to the repertoire. And it will happen. It will happen right after Devil’s Playground at Halloween Havoc.”

On getting things started early by spinning the wheel: “Oh, you saw that? You know, some jackass once said, “The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was making you believe he didn’t exist. Tonight, I think I made Trick a believer. I promise you. the devil is real.”

Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams in a Devil’s Playground Match will be taking place at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, which takes place on Sunday, October 27.

During a recent appearance on the “Chaotic Good Sports” podcast, WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recalled losing his retirement match to Colt Cabana in 2015 and why he wanted to lose the bout.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On how much time WWE puts into its developmental talent in NXT: “There’s just so much that’s packed in that the general public doesn’t know or see these students doing at NXT. That’s why WWE is at the forefront as always.”

On losing his retirement match to Colt Cabana: “Looking back, it was perfect. I wanted to lose, I wanted to go out on my back. Cabana was the perfect opponent for that and I did the honors for him that night and I appreciated it and we had many cocktails later that night.”