– As seen below, Impact Wrestling has released a new video package that looks at AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and his journey to the Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view on Saturday, January 16.

The Hard To Kill main event will feature Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns in six-man action.

– Impact talent Ethan Page is advertising a special “Ethan Page vs. Karate Man” streaming event for tomorrow at 1pm ET via his playedbyjulian.com website, and YouTube.

Page released a teaser promo for the stream, as seen below. He captioned it with, “[ticket emoji] FREE TICKETS [ticket emoji] Dec 30, 2020 • 1:00pm EST Ethan Page vs Karate Man. One last project for the people who supported me through 2020”

It should be noted that Page’s Impact contract expires on December 31 and he will be a free agent.

Page debuted his “Karate Man” character a while back and even used it on the December 15 Impact episode, as seen below. The promo, also seen below, is a recap of events leading to the “Ethan Page vs. Karate Man” stream. The placeholder video for tomorrow’s stream includes the following description:

“For a few months now Ethan Page has been getting surprise attacked by The Karate Man. Everything has finally boiled over! The challenge was laid out & accepted. Today is the day. ‘All Ego’ Ethan Page vs The Karate Man … if Ethan Page loses, all his merch must be taken down from playedbyjulian.com ….. lets do this!”

Regarding Page’s future, WrestlingInc reported earlier this month that Page has already had talks with WWE, AEW and MLW, back in the summer. Impact was said to be accommodating in allowing Page to expire potential options, but there’s still no word on if he’s agreed to join another promotion.

Stay tuned for more on Page. You can see his teaser for tomorrow’s “Ethan Page vs. Karate Man” event below:

🎫 FREE TICKETS 🎫 Dec 30, 2020 • 1:00pm EST Ethan Page vs Karate Man One last project for the people who supported me through 2020 pic.twitter.com/nZGxK1OmGU — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) December 28, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.